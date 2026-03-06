Bernard LaFayette Laid Groundwork for Selma

Bernard LaFayette, the advance man who did the risky groundwork for the voter registration campaign in Selma, Alabama, that culminated in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, has died. He was 85. His son, Bernard LaFayette III, said the civil rights activist died Thursday of a heart attack, the AP reports. "Bernard did work in Latin America. He did nonviolence workshops in South Africa with the African National Congress. He went to Nigeria when the civil war was happening there," former UN Ambassador Andrew Young once said. "Bernard literally went everywhere he was invited as sort of a global prophet of nonviolence."

On March 7, 1965, the beating of future Congressman John Lewis and voting rights marchers on Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge led the evening news, shocking the nation's conscience and pushing Congress to act. But two years before "Bloody Sunday," it was LaFayette who quietly set the stage for Selma and the advances in voting rights that would follow. LaFayette was one of a delegation of Nashville students who in 1960 had helped found the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which organized desegregation and voting rights campaigns across the South. The committee crossed Selma off its map after initial scouting determined "the white folks were too mean and the Black folks were too scared," LaFayette said.

But he insisted on trying anyway. Named director of the Alabama Voter Registration Campaign in 1963, LaFayette moved to the town and, with his former wife, Colia Liddell, gradually built the leadership capacity of people there, convincing them that change was possible. The dangers LaFayette faced included an assassination attempt on the same night Medgar Evers was murdered in Mississippi, in what the FBI said was a conspiracy to kill civil rights workers. LaFayette was beaten outside his home before his assailant pointed a gun at him. His calls for help brought out a neighbor with a rifle. LaFayette found himself standing between the two men, asking his neighbor not to shoot. Rather than fight back, he looked his attacker in the eyes. Nonviolence is a fight "to win that person over, a struggle of the human spirit," he wrote.

LaFayette's grandmother had decided he was destined to become a preacher and arranged for him to attend a seminary in Nashville, where he roomed with Lewis. They helped lead the nonviolent civil disobedience campaign that led to Nashville becoming the first major Southern city to desegregate downtown accommodations. Barack Obama spoke about the roommates in a eulogy after Lewis died in 2020, recalling how they integrated a Greyhound bus while riding home for Christmas break just weeks after the Supreme Court banned segregation in interstate travel in 1960. The two sat up front and refused to move, angering the driver, who stormed off at every stop, all through the night. "Imagine the courage of these two people ... to challenge an entire infrastructure of oppression," Obama said. "Nobody was there to protect them. There were no camera crews."