Panel Delays Vote on Ballroom After Public Calls It 'Just Ugly'

A federal panel on Thursday postponed a key decision on President Trump's proposed White House ballroom, pushing a final vote to April in the face of heavy public opposition to the project—expressed in comments calling the design "hideous," a "monstrosity," and "just ugly." The National Capital Planning Commission, chaired by Trump appointee Will Scharf, had been expected to vote after hearing public testimony, but Scharf said the panel will instead act at its April 2 meeting, citing the volume of oral and written comments that probably would stretch Thursday's meeting into Friday, NBC News reports.

"One way or the other, we are going to make sure that members of the public have the opportunity to be heard on this project," Scharf said. About 100 people signed up to speak, and thousands posted their views on the commission's website. They also objected to the cost, the scale, and the fact that the project hadn't been properly vetted. The commission's staff said "vast majority" of comments came from opponents. Using artificial intelligence, the Washington Post analyzed the more than 35,000 comments and put the share of negative reviews at better than 97%. "I voted for Trump three times. But I did not vote for this," one commenter said in an interview. "Trump is only a temporary occupant of the White House. It belongs to the American people."

Trump's $400 million proposal calls for demolishing the East Wing and replacing it with a large ballroom complex, nearly twice the size of the executive residence. "Our White House has been burned, rebuilt, added to, and modernized" through its history, one supporter wrote, adding that "This is how you save historic structures: by keeping them viable and adapting to modern uses and needs." But the size. Sara Paretsky, a mystery writer whose comments on the project have been widely shared, said that if the ballroom is built, "I would like to see it torn down." Otherwise, she said, "It will be there like an enormous tumor." The Commission of Fine Arts, whose previous members were dismissed by the Trump White House in October and replaced with allies, has already signed off on the design.