Turns Out ChatGPT Isn't Bad at Picking Powerball Numbers

A Michigan woman credits artificial intelligence for her $100,000 Powerball win. Tammy Carvey of Wyandotte said she asked ChatGPT to pick numbers for the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing, purchasing her ticket online through the Michigan Lottery, per a release from state officials cited by USA Today . Carvey, 45, matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, initially leading her to believe she'd won $50,000.

It wasn't until she logged in to her lottery account that she discovered she'd opted for the Power Play feature, doubling her prize. Carvey told officials her husband was just as stunned as she was. Carvey said she only plays Powerball when the jackpot is a huge pot, which prompted her to buy a ticket this time. With her winnings, she plans to pay off her house and put the remainder into savings.

The Michigan Lottery, meanwhile, insists that Carvey's win was "completely luck of the draw," per the New York Post. "The results of all Lottery drawings are random and cannot be predicted by utilizing artificial intelligence or other number generating tools," the agency says in the release. The story of Carvey's win joins a string of recent lottery success anecdotes, from a North Carolina man's $10 scratch-off ticket that earned him $1 million to a Michigan resident whose 20-cent wager made them a millionaire.