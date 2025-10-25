'Something Is Very Wrong' With Florida's High-Speed Train

The Brightline—Florida's flashy, high-speed rail line linking Miami and Orlando—is without a doubt a "beautiful train," writes Kaitlyn Tiffany at the Atlantic. Her in-depth look, however, is not about aesthetics but about a rather alarming Brightline trait: "it keeps hitting people." Since it began operating in 2017, the privately owned and operated train has been involved in 185 fatalities, the vast majority of which (148) weren't deemed to be suicides. Locals have dubbed it the "Death Train," a nickname born of dark humor and grim statistics: The train has the highest accident rate of any commuter railroad in the country, with someone dying on its tracks roughly every 13 days. Brightline logged 41 fatalities last year alone. By contrast, New York's Long Island Rail Road—which runs nearly 1,000 trains daily, compared to Brightline's 32—saw just six fatalities that year.