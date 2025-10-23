Separate Leader Scandals Rock US Anglican Church

The Anglican Church in North America—a conservative institution born out of a 2009 break with the Episcopal Church—is in crisis, with two top officials facing accusations of misconduct. Bishop Stewart Ruch III is awaiting judgment following an ecclesiastical trial centering on accusations that he let men with violent or sexual misconduct histories serve in his Midwest diocese. Now, Archbishop Stephen Wood, 62, is accused by a former children's ministry director of trying to kiss her in his office just weeks before he was elected to lead the denomination last year, reports the Washington Post . The woman, Claire Buxton, also alleges Wood gave her thousands in unexpected payments from church funds. There were also complaints that he'd exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior over several years.

"It's just bizarre to me how far we—the Anglican Church in North America and its leadership—have gotten away from basic morals and principles," Buxton tells the Post, claiming Wood also offered her a luxury spa stay, a "fancy" room, and "whatever you want," telling her she was his "favorite person in the world." Wood, a married father of four and rector of St. Andrew's Church near Charleston, South Carolina, denies any wrongdoing and says he trusts the church's internal process to address the accusations. The allegations are detailed in a formal church complaint, or "presentment," which could lead to an ecclesiastical trial and potentially force Wood out of his role.

Though this is the first time an archbishop in this denomination has faced such charges, the church—founded in 2009 and known for its conservative stances, including opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion—has been rocked by other recent scandals. These include the defrocking of bishops for sexual immorality and complaints of leaders protecting themselves rather than congregants. The accusations against Ruch, who oversees 18 churches in the Midwest, have only added to the turmoil. In a Friday post at Anglican Ink, Ruch wrote that he's been ordered not to comment on the trial proceedings. He added that the ecclesiastical court is expected to issue a final written order before Dec. 16.