4 Members of GOP Politician's Family Die in Helicopter Crash

Four members of Illinois politician Darren Bailey's family were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday. The Republican candidate for governor's campaign said Bailey's son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two of their children, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, were killed in the crash, the New York Times reports. Another grandson, 10-year-old Finn, was not on board the helicopter. Details about the cause of the crash or whether there were additional casualties haven't been released. The National Transportation Safety Board said the Robinson Helicopter R66 crashed near Ekalaka in southeast Montana, reports NBC Montana .

Bailey and his wife, Cindy, "are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss," the campaign said in a statement on Facebook. "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them." Aaron Del Mar, Bailey's running mate, tells the Chicago Tribune that Zachary Bailey was piloting the helicopter. He says the candidate's son was in Montana for an event related to helicopters he uses in the family's farm business.

Darren Bailey, 59, has served in the state Senate and state House. He won the 2022 Republican primary for governor with the backing of President Trump and significant funding from conservative donors, but ultimately lost the general election to Gov. JB Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent, by around 13%. Last month, he announced that he was seeking the Republican nomination for another run for governor.