Kim Kardashian: Thanks for the Aneurysm, Kanye

Kim Kardashian is blaming her ex, Kanye West, for a surprise health scare revealed during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, airing Thursday on Hulu. An MRI showed a brain aneurysm, with Kardashian citing the stress from her high-profile divorce from West, now known as Ye, per TMZ. Doctors pointed out that stress can be a factor in developing an aneurysm—a ballooning blood vessel that's said to be common, but which can turn dangerous if it bursts. The Mayo Clinic notes "most brain aneurysms aren't serious, especially if they're small," per People. Kardashian also linked her ongoing skin condition, psoriasis, to the emotional turmoil and stress of the split.
Ye remains a fixture in Kardashian's life as they co-parent their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. During the episode, Kardashian describes feeling added stress while trying to protect her kids from hearing about Ye's behavior. She also opens up about her psychological struggles, mentioning she believed she had Stockholm syndrome, marked by positive feelings toward an abuser. Kardashian and West were married from 2014 until 2022, with Kardashian publicly supporting West through various controversies and mental health challenges. However, she said she ultimately left the marriage because West was unwilling to seek help.