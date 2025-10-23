Kim Kardashian: Thanks for the Aneurysm, Kanye

Kim Kardashian is blaming her ex, Kanye West, for a surprise health scare revealed during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, airing Thursday on Hulu. An MRI showed a brain aneurysm, with Kardashian citing the stress from her high-profile divorce from West, now known as Ye, per TMZ. Doctors pointed out that stress can be a factor in developing an aneurysm—a ballooning blood vessel that's said to be common, but which can turn dangerous if it bursts. The Mayo Clinic notes "most brain aneurysms aren't serious, especially if they're small," per People. Kardashian also linked her ongoing skin condition, psoriasis, to the emotional turmoil and stress of the split.