Trump Calls Off Deployment to San Francisco

President Trump has reversed course on a planned federal deployment to San Francisco this weekend. Both Trump and the city's Democratic mayor, Daniel Lurie, confirmed the shift on Thursday. "I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president said he told the mayor he didn't like the idea because federal troops can clean up crime "much faster," but he said he would give Lurie a chance. "Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday."

Lurie, for his part, said he told Trump that "San Francisco is on the rise," per ABC News. He added in a social media post that "we have work to do" and would welcome partnerships with federal agencies, but he maintained that "having the military and militarized immigration enforcement in our city will hinder our recovery." The announcement came just as federal agents were arriving in the Bay Area, met by protesters at Coast Guard Island in Alameda. Trump said he received calls from "friends" in the city who also asked him to hold off on the troops, including Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, per the San Francisco Chronicle.