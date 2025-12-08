Trump Turns on Lawmaker He Pardoned

Last week, President Trump pardoned Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife after their indictment last year on bribery and money laundering charges. On Sunday, the POTUS sounded like he was perhaps regretting that decision. After Cuellar, a Democrat, announced he would run for reelection as a Democrat—putting to rest speculation that the moderate planned to switch parties, Politico reports—Trump went to town in a lengthy post on Truth Social. After a rant accusing the "Crooked Joe Biden Administration" and fellow Democrats of going on a witch hunt to "destroy" Cuellar and his family because Cuellar, per Trump, is "against illegals pouring into our Country," Trump says he was moved to issue the pardon after the couple's daughters wrote him a letter.

"God was very happy with me that day!" Trump wrote of the day he signed the pardon. "THEN IT HAPPENED!!! Only a short time after signing the Pardon, Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that he will be 'running' for Congress again, in the Great State of Texas (a State where I received the highest number of votes ever recorded!), as a Democrat, continuing to work with the same Radical Left Scum that just weeks before wanted him and his wife to spend the rest of their lives in Prison—And probably still do! Such a lack of LOYALTY, something that Texas Voters, and Henry's daughters, will not like. Oh' well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!" Cuellar previously told reporters no deal was made with the White House for his pardon, NBC News reports. Following Trump's post, he publicly referred to himself as a "conservative Democrat" and said he would work with the president.