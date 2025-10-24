New York Launches ICE Video Portal After Outrage Over Raid

New York's attorney general launched a new portal for residents to report federal immigration enforcement activity, following a dramatic ICE raid in Manhattan's Chinatown that sparked public outrage and protests. The "Federal Action Reporting Portal" debuted just hours after the Tuesday raid, which reportedly saw more than 50 federal agents descend on a busy area known for its street vendors and counterfeit wares, per the Guardian . The incident—marked by armored vehicles, masked agents, and zip-tied detainees—prompted hundreds to protest in the city on consecutive nights.

At the center of the controversy is the detention of four US citizens, who, according to Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, were held by ICE for nearly a day before being released without charges. There are "no circumstances where four American citizens should be arrested for no reason," Goldman said, calling the raid a "militarized effort to incite tension" rather than a legitimate law-enforcement operation.

The new reporting portal allows New Yorkers to upload photos and videos of federal actions and warns that any submitted material could be used in public reports or legal proceedings. Attorney General Letitia James is urging anyone who witnessed Tuesday's raid to share what they documented, emphasizing a commitment to investigating potential legal violations. "Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation," James says in a statement.

ICE maintains that it doesn't detain US citizens, but media investigations have uncovered more than 170 such cases since the Trump administration took office, per the Guardian. The Chinatown operation, condemned by local officials and immigrant advocacy groups, is the latest in a series of high-profile raids across New York this year, fueling ongoing criticism of the agency's tactics and the broader immigration crackdown. The Hill notes there have been reports of physical scuffles even at immigration courts in New York, with agents pushing and slamming individuals to the ground after they showed up for legal proceedings.