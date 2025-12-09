Illinois Puts New Limits on Immigration Enforcement

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a new law Tuesday that puts significant restrictions on immigration enforcement in the state, particularly outside courthouses. The legislation, approved by state lawmakers in October, also makes it easier for residents to sue immigration agents if they believe their rights have been violated. Supporters say the law is a direct response to the Trump administration's aggressive enforcement efforts in the Chicago area, which have resulted in thousands of arrests and ongoing confrontations between federal agents and local residents. The measure also limits the amount of information that hospitals, day care centers, and colleges can share with immigration authorities, reports the New York Times .

Democratic state Rep. Lilian Jiménez said the law is designed to ensure that residents can access essential services "without fear they will be kidnapped off the street." Republican lawmakers and the Trump administration have sharply criticized the law, arguing that it will make Illinois less safe and hinder the ability of federal agents to do their jobs. GOP state Sen. John Curran predicted the law will be challenged in court and possibly overturned by the US Supreme Court. The Department of Homeland Security, meanwhile, defended the practice of making arrests at courthouses as common sense and efficient.

Illinois, and Chicago in particular, have long had a contentious relationship with federal immigration authorities, with the state limiting cooperation between local police and immigration officials for years, the Times reports. Under the new law, damages in lawsuits against federal agents could be increased if agents use tactics lawmakers criticized during the Chicago crackdown, including wearing masks, using tear gas, or failing to identify themselves as law enforcement officers, reports the Chicago Tribune,

Pritzker, who is considered a possible candidate for president in 2028, has described the Trump administration's immigration policies as inhumane and inconsistent with the values of Illinois. "We know that this new set of laws can't mitigate all of the harm," the Democratic governor said Tuesday, per the Tribune, "but it gives us new protective tools and is a symbol of our shared action against those terrorizing our communities and our state."