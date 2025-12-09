FBI: She Stole $30M From Banks, Posing as Heiress

The FBI is searching for a 73-year-old Michigan woman accused of stealing nearly $30 million from financial institutions while pretending to be an heiress. Authorities allege that between July 2017 and May 2018, Mary Carole McDonnell defrauded banks in California's Los Angeles and Orange counties, falsely claiming she was heir to the McDonnell Aircraft family and would eventually inherit an $80 million trust, per Fox News .

According to investigators, McDonnell secured roughly $14.7 million from the Banc of California alone, funds she was never authorized to access and did not repay. The FBI says she used similar tactics to extract more than $15 million from other financial institutions. McDonnell formerly served as CEO of Burbank-based production company Bellum Entertainment LLC. A Michigan native, she also has links to Montgomery, Alabama, though she's now believed to be in Dubai, per People. She's described as 5'7", 145 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar on her right knee.