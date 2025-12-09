Boston Archdiocese Isn't Happy With Church's Nativity Scene

The Nativity scene at a church in suburban Boston might now be the most controversial in the nation. St. Susanna Parish in Dedham swapped out the figures of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph for a sign explaining that "ICE was here"—a reference to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the raids that have taken place locally, reports CBS News . A smaller sign in the display directs people who see ICE agents to call an advocacy group that helps immigrants, per the New York Times .

Among those not happy with all this? The Archdiocese of Boston, per Boston.com. "The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship—not divisive political messaging," the archdiocese said in a statement issued last week. "The display should be removed, and the manger restored to its proper sacred purpose." However, the church still hasn't taken it down.

The Rev. Stephen Josoma told reporters on Monday that the intent of the display is to "evoke dialogue," not cause controversy, adding that just because "some do not agree with our display does not render it sacrilegious." The church says it will not remove the display until speaking directly with officials from the archdiocese, which apparently had not happened as of Tuesday morning.