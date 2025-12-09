Politics | President Trump Trump Slams Europe's Leaders as 'Weak' 'I think they don't know what to do,' he tells Politico By John Johnson Posted Dec 9, 2025 9:32 AM CST Copied President Trump listens during a roundtable on farm subsidies in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A newly released Trump administration doctrine went after Europe in harsh fashion, warning that its nations face "civilizational erasure" because of policies on immigration and other issues. Now, in a new interview with Politico, President Trump himself doubles down on the criticism: "I think they're weak" and "politically correct," he says of Europe's leaders. "I think they don't know what to do. Europe doesn't know what to do." Trump amplified the US warning that some European states "will not be viable countries any longer" because of migration, and he criticized the cities of Paris and London in particular. The latter's mayor, Sadiq Khan, "gets elected because so many people have come in." Axios finds it notable that Trump singled out Hungary's hardline ruler Viktor Orban for praise because "he allows nobody in his country." Trump also praised Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a "tough cookie." All in all, the comments threaten a "decisive rupture" with France, Germany, and other nations at a particularly sensitive time given the efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, per Politico. Elsewhere on foreign policy, Trump again declined to rule out the possibility of sending US ground troops to Venezuela to oust Nicolas Maduro. "I don't want to rule in or out," he said. "I don't want to talk to you about military strategy." Read These Next China hits an unprecedented economic milestone. Ex-ballerina is now the youngest self-made female billionaire. Cinnabon worker goes on a racist tirade and racist tirade goes viral. Key to slowing how we age might be found on the cellular level. Report an error