Lawsuit: Cruise Line Served Man 33 Drinks Before He Died

The family of a California man found to have died by homicide on a Royal Caribbean cruise is suing the company, claiming it served him more than 30 alcoholic drinks before restraining him face-down, deploying multiple cans of pepper spray, then injecting him with a powerful sedative. Michael Virgil, 35, was on a four-day cruise from Los Angeles to Ensenada, Mexico, with his fiancée, their young son, and other relatives when he died on Dec. 13, 2024. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that Virgil was served at least 33 alcoholic drinks in the hours before he died, despite showing clear signs of intoxication, per KTLA .

After becoming disoriented and agitated while trying to find his cabin, Virgil was confronted by security staff. The complaint says he was tackled, held face-down, pepper-sprayed multiple times, and injected with the sedative Haloperidol on the orders of a staff captain. Virgil stopped breathing and died on board. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, citing mechanical asphyxia, obesity, an enlarged heart, and alcohol intoxication as contributing factors. The FBI opened an investigation soon after the incident, but no new details have been released.

The lawsuit claims Royal Caribbean desires and expects alcohol overconsumption to "foster the general party atmosphere" and to boost spending through "gambling and the purchase of more alcohol." In a statement to TMZ, the cruise line says it "worked with authorities on their investigation, and will refrain from commenting any further on pending litigation." The New York Post refers to reports that Virgil tried to break down a door, attacked members of the crew, and threatened to kill other passengers.