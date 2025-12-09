Rising Dem Star Shakes Up Texas Senate Race

Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, widely seen as a rising star in her party, has formally launched a campaign for the US Senate, aiming to unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn. Crockett made her announcement at a campaign event on Monday and released a video using audio of President Trump criticizing her, per the Hill . "I'm done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug," she said at Monday's event. "I'm asking for your support to be the next United States senator from the greatest state of Texas."

Cornyn's response to Crockett's announcement was to label her "radical, theatrical, and ineffective." Other GOPers similarly scoffed at her entry. "Everything's bigger in Texas—except her ability to win this race," a spokesperson for the RNC said. "Everyone knows" Crockett will be "soundly defeated," added state Attorney General Ken Paxton, who's challenging Cornyn in the GOP primary. The Cook Political Report rates the seat as "likely Republican." Crockett's entry shakes up the Democratic field, coming on the same day that former Rep. Colin Allred ended his own Senate bid and said he'll run for a House seat in Texas' newly drawn 33rd Congressional District, reports the Texas Tribune.

Crockett will now face state Rep. James Talarico in the primary, per the Hill. Crockett, who represents Dallas' 30th Congressional District and served as a national co-chair for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign, has drawn both attention and criticism for her outspoken attacks on Republicans. She faced backlash for derogatory comments about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Despite unsuccessful bids for several House leadership positions, Crockett, a civil rights attorney, has continued to build her profile, framing her Senate campaign as a high-stakes fight for Texas' future.

"Because Texas, this moment we're in now, it's life or death. It's all or nothing. It's now or never," she said. She also had a message for Trump personally on Monday, notes the AP: "You better get to work, because I'm coming for you. I'm not going away." Her slogan, per NBC News: "Texas tough." On the GOP side, Cornyn faces primary challenges from Paxton and Rep. Wesley Hunt, with all candidates seeking Trump's endorsement. If no candidate secures a majority in the March 3 primary, the race will go to a runoff.