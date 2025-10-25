Federline: Spears' Sons Have Cut Contact Over Safety Fears

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline says their sons have stopped visiting their pop star mom, claiming they're "terrified" and worried about her well-being. Federline made the comments Thursday in an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, reports Page Six . Spears "saw one of my sons one day this year, and he decided not to go back over there because of what he saw," Federline said, referring to 20-year-old Sean.

He added that their younger son, 19-year-old Jayden, had also stopped visits in recent months, due to "the situation." Federline, 47, added that his sons "don't know how to help because of what all of this has cost." Asked for specifics, Federline declined to elaborate, saying, "That's my sons' story to tell if they decide to." He claimed one son once called him saying, "I don't know what to do. I'm afraid Mom is going to die."

The comments come as Federline promotes his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, which includes a series of allegations about Spears, including drug use and erratic behavior during their marriage, which lasted from 2004 to 2007. Spears' representatives have dismissed the book as a "cash grab" timed to the end of Federline's child support payments. Spears has also responded recently to Federline's claims on social media, calling his behavior "hurtful and exhausting" and expressing her desire for a relationship with her sons.

She also acknowledged the estrangement, writing that one son had seen her for only 45 minutes in the past year, and the other just four times in five years. Federline, meanwhile, tells Vanity Fair that his memoir wasn't meant to damage Spears. "I'm just trying to help," he says. "This isn't about hurting or bringing anybody down. It's about trying to get to a place where ... there is still a path forward that involves you and the kids and people around you that love you, that want to bridge that gap." He adds, per the BBC: "I still hope that Britney can find peace." (Spears has said she suffered "brain damage" in the past.)