After Quentin Tarantino Blasts Actors, One Responds

Actor Matthew Lillard says his feelings were hurt when two-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino dissed him in an interview. "I don't care for Matthew Lillard," the director told the Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last week while revealing his list of best movies of the 21st century. Lillard referenced that statement at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, receiving support from the crowd. "Who gives a s---," Lillard initially said, per EW.com. But he went on to say that the criticism really affected him. "It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks," he said. "You wouldn't say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn't say that to somebody who's a top-line actor in Hollywood."
The Scooby-Doo and Scream actor currently stars in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which was top at the weekend box office despite poor reviews. "I'm very popular in this room. I'm not very popular in Hollywood," Lillard continued, per the Hollywood Reporter. "Two totally different microcosms, right? And so, you know, it's humbling and it hurts." At least he's not alone. Tarantino called There Will Be Blood actor Paul Dano the "weakest male actor" in the Screen Actors Guild during the same podcast interview, and also said, "I don't care for Owen Wilson," the Reporter points out.