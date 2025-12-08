After Quentin Tarantino Blasts Actors, One Responds

Actor Matthew Lillard says his feelings were hurt when two-time Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino dissed him in an interview. "I don't care for Matthew Lillard," the director told the Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last week while revealing his list of best movies of the 21st century. Lillard referenced that statement at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, receiving support from the crowd. "Who gives a s---," Lillard initially said, per EW.com. But he went on to say that the criticism really affected him. "It hurts your feelings. It f---ing sucks," he said. "You wouldn't say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn't say that to somebody who's a top-line actor in Hollywood."