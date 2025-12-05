Kim Cattrall Marries a 'Firecracker'

Kim Cattrall has officially said "I do" to longtime partner Russell Thomas, exchanging vows in a small London ceremony. The Sex and the City star, 69, and audio engineer Thomas, 55, were married on Thursday at Chelsea Old Town Hall, joined by a select group of 12 guests comprised of family and close friends. Cattrall wore a classic Dior suit and bespoke accessories, while Thomas was dressed in a custom suit by Richard James, reflecting a mutual appreciation for elegant but low-key style, People reports.

The couple first met at the BBC in 2016 and kept in touch through social media, where a direct message from Thomas sparked a relationship that soon grew beyond long-distance visits. "He came and we got along great," Cattrall previously told People. "And we've been together ever since!" She said she was "very comfortable" around him. "He's a firecracker and he's got a wicked sense of humor. And he's easy on the eyes!" This is Cattrall's fourth marriage, the New York Post reports. Her third one, to jazz musician and audio equipment designer Mark Levinson, ended in 2004 after six years.

Though Cattrall is a familiar face on red carpets, she and Thomas have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Cattrall was born in England but grew up on Vancouver Island in Canada, where she now has a home she describes as "my hideaway and basically my paradise because I'm right in the middle of nature." "I also spend time in London, which is a great deal of where I've been the last 15, 20 years," she told People in October. "And then there's New York City, which will always be in my heart."