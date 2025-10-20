Entertainment | Britney Spears Britney Spears: I Suffered 'Brain Damage' Years Ago She says she has since recovered By Newser Editors Posted Oct 20, 2025 2:55 PM CDT Copied Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Britney Spears has been very much back in the headlines of late thanks to a not-so-flattering portrayal of her by ex Kevin Federline in his new memoir. But Spears herself is the source of the stories after a lengthy social media post in which she casually asserts that she suffered brain damage years ago, reports TMZ. "I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent," she writes. "I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I'm blessed to be alive…" As Unilad notes, it wasn't entirely clear what Spears was referring to with the brain damage comment. She has previously asserted that she was placed in a mental health facility against her will in 2019 when she was under a conservatorship, the outlet notes. In the post, Spears added that she kept a "lot" out of her own memoir. "This all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table." Read These Next The penny is still with us, but the headache has already arrived. Politicians, former constituents oppose Santos' release. An unprecedented shark attack gets a review. Major websites, apps affected by massive outage. Report an error