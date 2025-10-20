Britney Spears: I Suffered 'Brain Damage' Years Ago

Britney Spears has been very much back in the headlines of late thanks to a not-so-flattering portrayal of her by ex Kevin Federline in his new memoir . But Spears herself is the source of the stories after a lengthy social media post in which she casually asserts that she suffered brain damage years ago, reports TMZ .

As Unilad notes, it wasn't entirely clear what Spears was referring to with the brain damage comment. She has previously asserted that she was placed in a mental health facility against her will in 2019 when she was under a conservatorship, the outlet notes. In the post, Spears added that she kept a "lot" out of her own memoir. "This all might sound so silly but with what garbage literally is being said about me I said why not bring SUBSTANCE to the table."