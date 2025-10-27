Entertainment | hiatus 'I'm Like a Bird' Singer Flies Away From Stage Nelly Furtado pauses live shows to focus on new creative pursuits By Evann Gastaldo withNewser.AI Posted Oct 27, 2025 3:00 AM CDT Copied Singer Nelly Furtado, performs at the Euro 2024 Fan Fest on the Theresienwiese, in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) Nelly Furtado is stepping away from the spotlight just as she celebrates a major career milestone. The Grammy-winning singer announced via Instagram Friday that she is taking an indefinite break from live performances to focus on "other creative and personal endeavours," though she didn't specify what those might be, USA Today reports. The 46-year-old mom of three did say she would be pivoting to projects she felt "would better suit this next phase of my life," E! Online reports. The announcement comes about a year after Furtado's return to music with her first studio album in seven years, 7, released in Sept. 2024. The "I'm Like a Bird" singer recently wrapped up her Better Than Ever summer festival tour and used the 25th anniversary of her debut album, Whoa, Nelly!, as a moment to reflect. She said it has "been so fun" to be back on stage and that she has "enjoyed my career immensely." But even as she steps away from performing, Furtado made it clear that she will "identify as a songwriter forever." In her Instagram post, Furtado shared a video of herself on stage in Berlin, noting that she finally understood "what receiving flowers means." Read These Next Mystery donor to US troops has been identified. At least two have been arrested in the Louvre heist. A surrogate can cost six figures. But what if the money vanishes? Why the Brightline of Florida is called the 'Death Train.' Report an error