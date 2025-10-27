'I'm Like a Bird' Singer Flies Away From Stage

Nelly Furtado is stepping away from the spotlight just as she celebrates a major career milestone. The Grammy-winning singer announced via Instagram Friday that she is taking an indefinite break from live performances to focus on "other creative and personal endeavours," though she didn't specify what those might be, USA Today reports. The 46-year-old mom of three did say she would be pivoting to projects she felt "would better suit this next phase of my life," E! Online reports. The announcement comes about a year after Furtado's return to music with her first studio album in seven years, 7, released in Sept. 2024.