Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor Killed in NYC

Actor and comedian Wenne Alton Davis fatally struck by an SUV
Posted Dec 11, 2025 8:48 AM CST
Wenne Alton Davis and Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."   (Amazon Prime via People)

An actor who appeared in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in New York City on Monday. Wenne Alton Davis, 60, was hit by an SUV that had made a turn at West 53rd Street and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan around 9pm, per People. The Queens resident "sustained severe trauma to the head and body" and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle, an uninjured 61-year-old man, remained on scene. No arrests were made.

Davis appeared as a cop in a 2023 episode of Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also had small TV roles in NBC's New Amsterdam and Blindspot in 2019, according to her IMDB page. A North Carolina native, she moved to NYC in her late 20s, launching a career as a stand-up comic before transitioning to acting. She also worked security at John F. Kennedy International Airport, her agent tells the New York Times.

