Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor Killed in NYC

An actor who appeared in an episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was fatally struck by a vehicle while walking in New York City on Monday. Wenne Alton Davis, 60, was hit by an SUV that had made a turn at West 53rd Street and Broadway in Midtown Manhattan around 9pm, per People. The Queens resident "sustained severe trauma to the head and body" and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The driver of the vehicle, an uninjured 61-year-old man, remained on scene. No arrests were made.