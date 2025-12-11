SZA Slams 'Rage Baiting' ICE Ad Featuring Her Song

SZA's viral "cuffing season" anthem just got pulled into an immigration fight she wants no part of. The singer denounced the White House after it used "Big Boys" —the spoof track she performed in a 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch—in a social media post praising Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The video, shared earlier this week, showed ICE agents arresting immigrants and was captioned, "We heard it's cuffing szn. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America," per Variety .

In a post on X, SZA accused the administration of "rage baiting artists for free promo," calling the tactic "PEAK DARK ... inhumanity + shock and aw tactics" and summing it up as "Evil n Boring." Her manager, Punch, also weighed in, writing that trying to provoke artists "to help spread propaganda and political agendas is nasty business. Knock it off." The White House isn't backing down. In a statement, a spokeswoman thanked SZA "for drawing even more attention to the tremendous work America's ICE officers are doing by arresting dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities."

SZA's complaint follows similar objections from other pop stars. Last week, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the Trump administration for using her hit "Juno" over a montage of ICE raids, calling the clip "evil and disgusting" and telling officials not to "ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda." After deleting that post, the White House later shared another video featuring a Carpenter SNL commercial, this time edited so the audio seemed to label cast member Marcello Hernandez as "illegal" instead of "hot."