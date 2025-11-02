The Lingering Trauma of Kids Who Masked in Holocaust

A chance encounter with Jerzy Kosinski in a Manhattan bookstore in the mid-'80s set Carolyn Ariella Sofia on a decades-long exploration of the hidden traumas carried by Jewish children who survived the Holocaust by concealing their identities and pretending they were Christian. Kosinski, himself one of about 5,000 Jewish children who survived by hiding out in Poland, became a focal point for Sofia, who began to notice the ways in which Kosinski's writings seemed haunted by concealed grief and fragmented identity, per her essay for Aeon . Their talks, and Kosinski's intense reactions, hinted at deep psychological scars left by that ordeal. Other writers endured similar fates, such as Georges Perec and Sarah Kofman. Perec's experimental literature, for example, included a novel written entirely without the letter "e," "like members of his family vanishing one by one," Sofia writes.

Kofman, forced to live as "Suzanne" in hiding, later donned the mask of philosophy to keep her painful history at bay, only addressing it directly late in life. Sofia's essay draws on the concept of the "compound personality"—a survivor's adult self layered over a wounded child self—to explain the lasting psychological complexity of these hidden children. Their adult writings, the author argues, bear the marks of trauma, including shifting perspectives and a persistent need to hide: Sofia writes that Kosinski told her at a dinner that "he could hide anywhere in the restaurant without being found." She notes that, for many hidden child survivors, strategies that once ensured physical survival continued to shape their inner lives and creative expressions long after the war. The lesson, learned from Kosinski and others, is that childhood "traumatic grief can overwhelm an individual even years later." Read the full story.