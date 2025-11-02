Why Young Canadians Are 'Doom Spending'

Young Canadians are racking up debt at record rates, and not because they're chasing luxury. As Maclean's reports, a growing wave of "doom spending" is sweeping through the country's Gen Z, fueled by economic instability, stagnant wages, and a need for small comforts in a bleak financial landscape. The term captures a kind of generational coping mechanism: When the future feels uncertain, short-term joy wins. The article opens with Hilary, a 28-year-old policy worker in Toronto who spends her entire paycheck on rent and relies on credit cards for everything else—from groceries to the occasional manicure. And she's not an outlier. Maclean's notes that Gen Z's consumer debt surged in Canada by 30% last year, the largest increase of any age group.

The pandemic, spiraling living costs, and sky-high housing prices have all fed a sense that traditional milestones like homeownership, savings, stability are out of reach. Canada's household debt-to-income ratio now sits at about 175%, meaning Canadians owe nearly two dollars for every dollar they earn. The result is what some experts call a "YOLO economy," where many young adults prioritize moments of happiness over long-term planning. Financial analysts tell Maclean's this behavior is part trauma response, part rebellion against a system that feels rigged. Debt no longer carries the stigma it once did; social media trends and fintech tools have reframed spending as a form of self-care. And buy-now-pay-later apps are booming, especially among Gen Z and millennials, who now make up 80% of users in Canada.

Critics warn these tools can mask the true cost of debt, encouraging people to live beyond their means, while supporters argue they offer flexibility in a cashless economy. Still, not everyone is resigned to the cycle. A growing "de-influencer" movement online is pushing for smarter, more transparent spending, and some, like Hilary, are taking second jobs or cutting back to regain control. But the pattern is far from uniquely Canadian: Entrepreneur recently reported that nearly 60% of Gen Z Americans admit to doom spending, even knowing it harms their finances. But as Maclean's points out, Canada's household debt load isn't just really high—it's the highest in the G7. And that makes the country's doom-spending spiral less of a fleeting trend and more of a national warning sign.