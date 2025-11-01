The States With the Highest 'Top 5%' Income

How much does it take to count oneself among the top 5%? It differs per state, but in Connecticut, the top contender in GOBankingRates' ranking, the average household income for this elite demographic exceeds $637,000, while the median household income across the entire state just cracks $93,000. In fact, five states in total claim an average of more than $600,000 for top 5% households, according to the site, which analyzed data from Zillow, the Federal Reserve, the US census, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, among others, to come up with its findings. The 10 states where the top 5% bring in the most: