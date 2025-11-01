Bathroom in WH's Lincoln Bedroom Just Got a Lot Glitzier

President Trump has unveiled the latest phase of his White House makeover: a renovation of the Lincoln Bedroom bathroom. Announcing the update Friday on social media, Trump criticized the previous art deco green-tile design—dating back to the Truman era in the 1940s—as "totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era," per CNN . The president described his new design as "very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln," even speculating that the same kind of marble might have been there originally.

Trump posted before-and-after images on Truth Social, highlighting new gold fixtures and a presidential robe as part of the upgrade. Mediaite notes he put up at least a half dozen more posts with pictures showing off the renovation. The president had spoken about the bathroom makeover earlier in the month, describing the old decor as "not exactly Abe Lincoln."

The Lincoln Bedroom bathroom renovation is just one part of a broader effort by Trump to put his personal touch on the White House and other DC landmarks. Other projects include paving over the Rose Gardens, demolishing the East Wing for a new ballroom, and adding gold accents throughout the Oval Office.

Trump has also added portraits of all presidents—except Joe Biden, who's represented only by an autopen signature—in gold frames on the West Colonnade, along with giant mirrors. Trump has also announced plans for a new arch monument in DC to mark the country's 250th anniversary. Meanwhile, he has removed members of the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on design and aesthetics in Washington.