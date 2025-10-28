Shinzo Abe's Killer Confesses

The man accused of assassinating Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, nearly three years after the shocking daylight killing rocked a nation unaccustomed to gun violence. "Everything is true," Tetsuya Yamagami declared in a Nara courtroom at the start of his trial, adding, per the Japan Times , "There is no doubt that I have done all this." Yamagami, 45, appeared in court handcuffed and with a rope around his waist after delays, including a bomb scare that led to a court building evacuation in 2023. More than 700 people had lined up for just 32 seats at Tuesday's hearing, reports CBS News . Yamagami's defense indicated they would challenge an alleged firearms violation, arguing Yamagami's homemade gun shouldn't count as a firearm.

Yamagami is expected to speak publicly about his actions for the first time. Central to the case are claims of "religious abuse" tied to his upbringing. His mother, a devoted member of the Unification Church, reportedly donated about $1 million to the organization, leading the family into financial ruin. "He began to think his whole life was ruined by the church," a defense lawyer said. Prosecutors said Yamagami initially plotted to attack church officials, but ultimately targeted Abe because of the former leader's perceived ties to the sect. The assassination cast a spotlight on the church's influence in Japanese politics, prompting investigations that forced several conservative lawmakers to resign and led to a court order dissolving the church's Japanese branch. The case also led to stricter arms control laws, including penalties for sharing gun-making instructions online.