Nike Debuts an 'E-Bike' for Your Feet

If you've ever wished your morning jog came with pedal assist, Nike's one step ahead of you. The company recently unveiled plans for Project Amplify, a wearable device it calls "powered footwear." Or, in simpler terms, it's like an e-bike for your feet, reports the Verge . Developed in partnership with robotics firm Dephy, the system isn't aimed at elite runners trying to break records, but at everyday people who want to walk or jog faster with less effort. It's designed to act like a robotic assist that mimics a second set of calf muscles, giving users a subtle mechanical boost that makes movement smoother and more efficient. "It's intended to serve athletes who want to go faster and farther with less effort—in effect, a second set of calf muscles," said Nike in a press release .

The first-generation version, which is still in testing, wraps around the ankle and conceals a motor, drive belt, and rechargeable battery in a surprisingly compact design. Nike says more than 400 athletes have tested Project Amplify and that it's tuned for people moving at a pace of roughly 10- to 12-minutes per mile. So think weekend warriors, power walkers, and casual joggers, not marathoners looking to shave down their times. The company hasn't released pricing or exact specs but emphasizes comfort, accessibility, and the idea of making running feel easier, not faster. Nike says the goal is to help people move through their day with more power and less fatigue.

For now, the robotic walking aid remains in development, but a consumer launch is planned "in the coming years." It's all part of a broader slate of projects the company is working on for the future, including "neuroscience-based footwear" and new cooling technology for its athletic apparel. Together, these innovations mark a shift toward wearable tech that enhances the body's natural motion rather than just supporting it. "We've always believed movement is medicine, and Project Amplify is the next chapter in that story," said a Nike spokesperson. "It's a bold leap forward, crossing a new threshold of putting power directly into your stride."