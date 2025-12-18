Report: MIT Killing May Be Linked to Brown Shooting

Authorities are investigating a possible connection between the mass shooting at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor, the AP reports, citing three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. Two of the sources said Thursday that investigators had identified a person of interest in the shootings and were actively seeking that individual.

The shooting at Brown in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday killed two students and wounded nine others. The attacker got away. Investigators have released video and images of a person of interest, none of them showing his face clearly. About 50 miles away, in Brookline, Massachusetts, MIT professor Nuno Loureiro was fatally shot in his home Monday and died at a hospital Tuesday. Loureiro, who was married, joined MIT's faculty in 2016 and was named last year to lead MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, where the 47-year-old worked to advance clean energy technology and other research.

"Nuno was not only a brilliant scientist, he was a brilliant person," his colleague Dennis Whyte said in an obituary published by MIT on Tuesday. "He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague and leader and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner." The obituary said Loureiro's work "addressed complex problems lurking at the center of fusion vacuum chambers and at the edges of the universe."