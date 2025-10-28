Trump: I'll Send 'More Than the National Guard' to Cities

Trump has already sent National Guard units into cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Portland, and Memphis to confront protests over immigration enforcement, though local officials in all but Memphis have challenged the deployments, per USA Today. The president has previously floated the idea of invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send active-duty military forces into cities if he believes the National Guard isn't enough. "I'd do it if it was necessary," Trump said earlier this month. "So far, it hasn't been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason. If I had to enact it, I'd do that."

In his speech, Trump also struck an aggressive tone about the US strikes against what the administration says are drug smugglers in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, notes the New York Times. "We're winning it already, the sea," he said. "I mean, the only problem is, nobody wants to go into the sea anymore, even the fishing boats."