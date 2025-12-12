Man Tries to Open Plane Door 15 Minutes Before Landing

A 20-year-old man from mainland China was arrested in Hong Kong early Thursday after he allegedly tried to open a door on a Cathay Pacific flight from Boston while the plane was in the air. "Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police," the airline said, per Reuters . Cathay said no one on board was injured and the Airbus A350-1000 landed safely.

Police arrested the man for allegedly violating Hong Kong's Aviation Security Ordinance, the South China Morning Post reports. Sources tell PYOK that about 15 minutes before landing, the man lunged for the door, tried to open it, and was pulled away by crew members as the plane was descending and flight attendants were preparing the cabin for arrival. PYOK notes that pressure makes it impossible to open aircraft doors at high altitudes, but at "lower altitudes where the difference in pressure isn't so great, it is, however, possible to open an emergency exit in-flight on some aircraft types."