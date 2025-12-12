6.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Northeast Japan

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan and caused small tsunami waves but no apparent damage Friday, days after a stronger quake in the same region. Friday's quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of 12.4 miles at 11:44am, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which issued a tsunami advisory that was lifted about two hours later. Small waves were reported in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures, but no serious damage or injuries were reported.