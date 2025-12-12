Aussie Lawmaker Finds Bull, Horse in His Living Room

Australian lawmaker Andrew Mackay cut his dinner short when he discovered that his dogs had ushered a bull and a horse into his home. The Northern Territory politician says he and his fiancée were out to dinner in Darwin when he checked his pet camera and spotted what he described to AFP as "a cow's head moving into the frame." Video he later shared on social media shows one of his dogs, Thunder, nosing open a glass door and heading outside with a second dog.

Moments later, Sue, a pet steer, cautiously steps into the living room, followed by Cricket, a horse that pauses to investigate the furniture. Mackay says the dogs initially opened the door enough to let themselves out, and Sue then scratched his neck on it, pushing it wide open and giving the farm animals full access to the house. For the next 90 minutes, the uninvited guests took turns roaming and knocking items off cabinets, according to Mackay. Cricket eventually located a bowl of vegetable scraps intended for chickens and flung bits of food around the room.

Mackay says the horse also drank from a fish tank holding numerous guppies. "The fish tank has been drunken from, and I don't know how many fish I had before, but I assume they're all still alive," he says, noting the water level had dropped "by a considerable amount." "Note to self: The dogs can't be trusted with door security," he wrote on Facebook. "Thankfully all of the pets were fine but now the outside animals know what aircon feels like and will no doubt try again."

Mackay, who represents a rural district in the Northern Territory Legislative Assembly, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that there was plenty of mud and water to clean up but no damage. "We've told the dogs no more parties when mum and dad are out, and we've been watching Cricket and Sue very eagerly standing at the back door waiting for the door to magically open for them again," he says.