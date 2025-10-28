New Mom of Twins Dies in Freak Highway Deer Accident

A 25-year-old woman who had given birth to twins days earlier was killed in a freak accident in Morgan County, Indiana after a deer struck by one car was thrown into the path of another. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday night when a northbound Pontiac hit a deer on State Road 67, sending the animal flying into the southbound lane, WXIN reports. The deer crashed through the windshield of a Chevy Blazer, killing passenger Cheyenne Sears. The Blazer's driver, 55, was airlifted to a hospital, while a child in the back seat was taken to Riley Children's Hospital. No injuries were reported in the Pontiac.