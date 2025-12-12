Abrego Garcia Makes It Through ICE Check-In

Kilmar Abrego Garcia walked away after a scheduled appointment at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Friday to the cheers of a crowd assembled outside. Abrego Garcia appeared for the appointment at an ICE field office in Baltimore, some 14 hours after he was released from detention on a judge's orders. A federal judge had ordered that immigration officials could not detain him, the AP reports.

His lawyers had asked the judge to block authorities from detaining him again. Officials cannot re-detain him until the court conducts a hearing on the motion for the temporary restraining order, US District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland said. She wrote that Abrego Garcia is likely to succeed on the merits of any further request for relief from ICE detention.