Washington State Faces Catastrophic Floods

Days of torrential rain in Washington state have caused historic floods that have stranded families on rooftops, washed over bridges, and ripped at least two homes from their foundations, and experts warned that even more flooding expected Friday could be catastrophic. Washington is under a state of emergency and evacuation orders are in place for tens of thousands of residents. Some communities have been completely cut off by flooding. Gov. Bob Ferguson on Thursday urged everyone to follow evacuation instructions as yet another river neared record levels.

"I understand that many in our state have experienced significant floods in the past," Ferguson said in a post on X. "However, we're looking at a historic situation, expecting 2 feet higher than record flood level."