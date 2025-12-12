Preservationists Sue Trump Over White House Ballroom

President Trump was sued on Friday by preservationists seeking an architecture review and congressional approval over his White House ballroom project. As the AP reports, the National Trust for Historic Preservation is asking a federal court to stop Trump's White House ballroom project until it goes through comprehensive design reviews, public comments, and wins approval from Congress. The National Trust argues that Trump, by fast-tracking the project, has committed multiple violations of the Administrative Procedures Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, while also exceeding his constitutional authority by not seeking congressional approval for a project of this scale.

"No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever—not President Trump, not President Joe Biden, and not anyone else," the complaint says, per the Washington Post. Trump already has bypassed the federal government's usual building practices and historical reviews in razing the East Wing of the White House. He has more recently fired the initial architects for a ballroom that itself would be nearly twice the size of the White House. Trump has said a ballroom is overdue for the White House, previously complaining that events were held outside under a tent.