Doug Jones Launches Campaign for Alabama Gov

Former US Sen. Doug Jones, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in Alabama, kicked off his campaign for governor Friday, saying voters deserve a choice and a leader who'll put aside divisions to address the state's pressing needs. "With your help we can finish what we began. We can build the Alabama we've always deserved," Jones told a packed crowd at a Birmingham campaign rally, per the AP . He said the state has urgent economic, health care, and educational issues not being addressed by those in public office.

The campaign kickoff came on the eighth anniversary of Jones' stunning 2017 win over Republican Roy Moore, and Jones said Alabama proved back then it can defy "simplified labels of red and blue." "You stood up and you said something simple but powerful. We can do better," Jones said. His entry into the race sets up a possible rematch with Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who defeated Jones by 20 points in 2020 and is also now running for governor. Both will have party primaries in May before the November election. Before running for office, Jones, a lawyer and former US attorney, was best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for Birmingham's infamous 1963 church bombing.

In an interview with the AP, Jones said families are having a hard time with things like health care, energy bills, and simply making ends meet. "People are struggling," he said. Jones used part of his speech to describe his agenda if elected governor, saying it's time for Alabama to join most states in establishing a state lottery and expanding Medicaid. He criticized Tuberville's opposition to extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, saying many Alabama families depend on them to buy health insurance.

Alabama hasn't elected a Democratic governor since Don Siegelman in 1998. In 2020, Tuberville held Jones to about 40% of the vote, traditionally the ceiling for Alabama Democrats in recent statewide races. Retired political science professor Jess Brown said Jones lost in 2020 despite being a well-funded incumbent—a sign he faces an uphill battle. "Based on what I know today ... I would say that Doug Jones, who's a very talented and bright man, is politically the walking dead," Brown said. Jones acknowledged being the underdog and said his decision to run stemmed in part from a desire for Tuberville not to coast into office unchallenged.