For Indiana Republicans Who Defied Trump, It Got Personal

Republican lawmakers in Indiana delivered a rebuke to President Trump this week by rejecting a new redistricting map. The GOP has a 40-10 advantage in the Senate, but 21 Republicans joined the Democrats in rejecting the map—despite heavy pressure from Trump himself and state GOP leaders. The ferocity of that pressure, however, might have backfired. Comments from some of the Republican lawmakers who voted against:

"I wish that President Trump would change his tone," GOP state Sen. Jean Leising, 76, tells CNN. "You wouldn't change minds by being mean. And the efforts were mean-spirited from the get-go," she said. "If you were wanting to change votes, you would probably try to explain why we should be doing this, in a positive way. That never happened, so, you know, I think they get what they get."

State Sen. Greg Goode also cited the pressure and threats. "Misinformation. Cruel social media posts. Over-the-top pressure from inside and outside the statehouse. Threats of primaries. Threats of violence. Acts of violence," Goode said Senate floor Thursday, per ABC News. "Friends, we're better than this, are we not?"