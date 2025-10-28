Apple Hits $4T Milestone

Apple has become the third company to officially join the $4 trillion club, with its market cap crossing the milestone on Tuesday. Microsoft, which first hit the $4 trillion mark in July, rejoined the club Tuesday. The two tech giants still trail Nvidia, however, which leads the pack as the world's most valuable company with a market cap topping $4.6 trillion, CNBC reports. Apple shares are up 25% over the past three months, benefiting from strong sales of the iPhone 17 models released in September. Microsoft shares jumped on Tuesday after the company finalized a 27% stake in OpenAI's for-profit business.

"Despite missing out on AI so far, Apple hitting the US $4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech," said Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities, per Bloomberg. "This is a testament to the best consumer franchise in the world. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee sees Apple heading into its earnings announcement with "a greater halo of positivity than any time in the past year." He notes that the company has managed to sidestep major tariff issues by shifting much of its US-bound supply chain to India and Vietnam.

Apple has also maintained positive relations with the US government regarding domestic manufacturing. CNN notes that the fact Nvidia and Microsoft both beat Apple to the $4 trillion milestone highlights how important AI now is to Wall Street. In 2018, Apple became the first $1 trillion company—and two years later, it became the first $2 trillion company. It closed above $3 trillion for the first time in 2023. Nvidia hit the $3 trillion mark a year later and beat Apple to $4 trillion in July this year.