Florida Executes Man Who Raped, Killed Neighbor

A Florida man convicted of raping and killing his neighbor decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening in a record 15th execution in Florida this year. Norman Mearle Grim Jr. , 65, was pronounced dead following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. He was convicted of sexual battery and first-degree murder in the July 1998 death of Cynthia Campbell.
- The curtain to the death chamber went up promptly at the scheduled 6pm execution time, the AP reports. Grim was already strapped to a table with his arm extended and an IV in place. Asked if he wished to make a final statement, he said, "No sir." The lethal injection began about a minute later. He was pronounced dead at 6:14pm.