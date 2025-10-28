Crime  | 
Florida Executes Man Who Raped, Killed Neighbor

Norman Grim is 15th inmate the state has executed this year, almost double previous record
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 28, 2025 6:03 PM CDT
Florida Executes 15th Inmate of the Year
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Norman Grim.   (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

A Florida man convicted of raping and killing his neighbor decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening in a record 15th execution in Florida this year. Norman Mearle Grim Jr. , 65, was pronounced dead following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. He was convicted of sexual battery and first-degree murder in the July 1998 death of Cynthia Campbell.

  • The curtain to the death chamber went up promptly at the scheduled 6pm execution time, the AP reports. Grim was already strapped to a table with his arm extended and an IV in place. Asked if he wished to make a final statement, he said, "No sir." The lethal injection began about a minute later. He was pronounced dead at 6:14pm.

  • Grim was convicted in 2000 in the killing of Campbell, his next-door neighbor. After she was reported missing in 1998, her battered body was found in waters near the Pensacola Bay Bridge by a fisherman.
  • Prosecutors said Campbell suffered multiple blunt-force injuries to her face and head that were consistent with being struck by a hammer, as well as 11 stab wounds in the chest. An autopsy revealed seven of the stab wounds penetrated her heart. Physical evidence including DNA tied Grim to her killing.
  • After a death warrant is signed and an execution date is set, inmates have a last chance to make appeals to the Florida Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court. But Grim recently waived any appeals. He received no visitors Tuesday and did not meet with a spiritual adviser, authorities said.
  • Since the US Supreme Court restored the death penalty in 1976, the highest previous annual total of Florida executions was eight in 2014. Two more executions are planned for next month in Florida under death warrants signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

