Florida Executes Man Who Raped, Killed Neighbor

A Florida man convicted of raping and killing his neighbor decades ago was put to death Tuesday evening in a record 15th execution in Florida this year. Norman Mearle Grim Jr. , 65, was pronounced dead following a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. He was convicted of sexual battery and first-degree murder in the July 1998 death of Cynthia Campbell.

The curtain to the death chamber went up promptly at the scheduled 6pm execution time, the AP reports. Grim was already strapped to a table with his arm extended and an IV in place. Asked if he wished to make a final statement, he said, "No sir." The lethal injection began about a minute later. He was pronounced dead at 6:14pm.