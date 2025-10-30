Space Station Is Marking a Huge Anniversary

It's an unprecedented space streak: 25 years of people living off-planet without even a moment's pause. The International Space Station marks a quarter-century of continuous occupancy this weekend, boasting a guest list of nearly 300 over the years—mostly professional astronauts but also the occasional space tourist and movie director, the AP reports. The first full-time residents opened the hatch on Nov. 2, 2000. With only five years left at the scientific outpost, NASA is counting on private companies to launch their own orbiting stations with an even bigger and wider clientele. A look at what has been and what is ahead: