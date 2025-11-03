Egypt Unveils Massive New Museum

In an extravaganza of pharaonic imagery with a drone light show depicting ancient gods and pyramids in the sky, Egypt inaugurated its long-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum on Saturday, a megaproject aiming to give the country's millennia-old heritage a rich, modern display. Two decades in the making, the museum located near the Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx is the centerpiece of the government's bid to boost Egypt's tourism industry and bring cash into the troubled economy, the AP reports.

Egypt's pharaonic history has long made it a tourist magnet. But it has also long struggled to organize and display the sheer huge amount of artifacts—everything from tiny pieces of jewelry and colorful tomb murals to towering statues of pharaohs and animal-headed gods, with more as discoveries are constantly being made across the country.

The large, open halls of the new building, touted as the world's biggest museum dedicated to a single ancient civilization, give space for some 50,000 artifacts on display, along with virtual reality exhibits. It displays the entire collection of treasures from the tomb of the famed King Tutankhamun for the first time since its discovery in 1922. The museum boasts a towering, triangular glass façade imitating the nearby pyramids, with 258,000 square feet of permanent exhibition space.