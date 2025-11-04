Report: Laura Loomer Gets Pentagon Access

A source tells the Washington Post far-right activist and online personality Laura Loomer has received press credentials to cover the Pentagon, joining a new roster of right-wing personalities admitted under the Defense Department's controversial revised media policy. Loomer, 32, is known for her close ties to President Trump and has frequently criticized senior defense and national security officials she deems insufficiently loyal to the president. Some officials have been dismissed shortly after Loomer's public rebukes, though some suggest she overstates her influence and simply criticizes those whose terminations are already in the works.

The Pentagon's new press policy, which restricts journalists from seeking information not officially released by the government, prompted a mass walkout by traditional media outlets last month. Major organizations such as the Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, and Fox News refused to sign the agreement, citing concerns about freedom of the press. The current press corps is now largely composed of far-right publications, including One America News, Gateway Pundit, and LindellTV, as well as independent online influencers who had not previously covered the Pentagon regularly.

Loomer's latest target is Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025. As the Hill reports, she said the foundation is "so done" after Roberts defended Tucker Carlson following Carlson's interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. NBC News reports the "friendly" sit-down drew quite a bit of backlash among conservatives, with many pointing out Fuentes' antisemitic stances, and the New York Post reports the Heritage Foundation is "in revolt" over Roberts' defense of Carlson.