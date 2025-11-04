Good News for Fans of Jon Stewart, Daily Show

Jon Stewart is sticking around at the Daily Show for at least another year, according to Comedy Central. The network announced Monday that Stewart's contract has been extended through 2026, ensuring his continued presence as host one night a week, the New York Times reports. Stewart, whose initial deal was set to expire in December, had recently indicated his interest in staying on. Since Stewart's return to the show in February 2024, ratings have seen a boost, especially on Mondays when he is at the desk. The rest of the week, hosting duties rotate among correspondents including Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Josh Johnson, Desi Lydic, and Jordan Klepper.

Comedy Central described the renewal as a win for viewers and the network, which faces a shrinking late-night landscape. Stewart himself has likened the current state of late-night hosting to running a Tower Records in the era of streaming. Notably, Stephen Colbert's Late Show is set to end in May, with CBS exiting the late-night genre entirely. Jimmy Kimmel's show continues on ABC, though Kimmel has hinted retirement may be looming. NBC still airs Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, while streaming platforms have largely failed to make a dent in the format.

This extension marks Stewart's first under David Ellison, who became CEO of Paramount, Comedy Central's parent company, last August. Ellison has received praise from former President Trump, who has sharply criticized most late-night hosts, including Stewart. Since his return, Stewart, who originally hosted the show solo from 1999 to 2015, has been an outspoken critic of Trump and his administration—though, as USA Today notes, he's also criticized Democrats a fair amount. The network also recently locked in a major deal with the South Park creators, whose show, like Stewart's, has not shied away from lampooning Trump. As NBC News notes, Stewart will now be at the Daily Show during next year's midterm elections.