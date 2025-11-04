MAGA Fight Intensifies Over Tucker Carlson Interview

An intense civil war of sorts is percolating within the MAGA movement, and a number of outlets are piecing together the fragments. Two of the biggest players pitted against each other are Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro, both of whom hold major sway with millions of followers and podcast listeners. Details on the fight, which revolves around antisemitism:

This all began when Carlson hosted white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes on his podcast last week. As Politico explains, Carlson has been taking heavy flak for allowing Fuentes to air his views with little or no pushback from the host.

Shapiro entered the fray in a big way on Monday via his own podcast by describing Carlson as "the most virulent superspreader of vile ideas in America," per the New York Times. "This is how Tucker Carlson's ideological laundering works," he said. "You bring your dirty, ugly ideologies to Tucker Carlson's rhetorical car wash. He mixes it with some of the vestigial respect Americans have for him, from his Fox News days. And, voilà: Hideous ideas suddenly become mainstream."