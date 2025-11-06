Nation Bans Tobacco Sales for Anyone Born 2007 or Later

The Maldives has become the first country in the world to officially ban smoking for everyone born on or after Jan. 1, 2007. The nation's Health Ministry says the generational ban, which took effect on Saturday, is an effort to "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation," per CBS News . The ban covers all types of tobacco and applies to both citizens and visitors in the archipelago, known for its luxury resorts spread across more than a thousand coral islands in the Indian Ocean.

Retailers in the Maldives are now required to check customers' ages before selling tobacco products. Violators face fines of 50,000 rufiyaa, or about $3,200, for selling tobacco to anyone in the restricted age group. The country has also maintained a sweeping ban on electronic cigarettes and vaping products for all ages, with fines for use set at 5,000 rufiyaa, or about $320. The Washington Post notes that more than one-fifth of those over the age of 15 in the Maldives still puff away on cigarettes daily.

President Mohamed Muizzu spearheaded the initiative earlier this year, framing it as a public health necessity, per CBS. CNN notes that Muizzu has also offered cash incentives to any islands in the Maldives that can completely eliminate smoking. The move follows global trends toward tougher tobacco controls. New Zealand was the first to pass a generational smoking ban, but its government repealed the measure in late 2023 before it could take full effect. The United Kingdom is considering similar legislation, though it's still working its way through Parliament.