October Layoffs the Worst Since 2003

Layoffs in the US have reached recession-level numbers, reports the Washington Post , which cites new data from the private firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas to back that up:

"We're entering new territory with these layoffs in October," says John Challenger, the firm's CEO. "We haven't seen mega-layoffs of the size that are being discussed now—48,000 from UPS, potentially 30,000 from Amazon—since 2020 and before that, since the recession of 2009." The hardest-hit sectors include technology, retail, warehousing, and service. Technology firms, in particular, have cited the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence as a factor, with tech layoffs up 17% from last year.

Despite the spike in layoffs, the broader economy appears stable for now, per the Post. The most recent official data puts the unemployment rate at 4.3%, though economists warn that conditions could deteriorate quickly. In fact, the rate is expected to reach 4.5% in the coming months, per CBS News.