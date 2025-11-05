JD Vance's Half-Brother Loses Race in Cincinnati

Incumbent Mayor Aftab Pureval will keep his job
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 4, 2025 7:54 PM CST
JD Vance's Half-Brother Loses Race in Cincinnati
River Church Cincinnati pastor Cory Bowman, who is Vice President JD Vance's half-brother, speaks during a town hall at the church in Cincinnati, Sept. 26, 2025.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Republican Cory Bowman—who just happens to be Vice President JD Vance's half-brother. Bowman is also a pastor and cafe owner, per the AP. Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

Pureval finished far ahead of Bowman in the May 6 primary, with about 83% of the vote. Bowman placed a distant second with about 13%, but it was enough to secure a spot on the ballot. Because the office is nonpartisan, all candidates compete on the same ballot in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Democrats have long held a lopsided advantage in Cincinnati elections. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris carried the city in the 2024 presidential election with about 75% of the vote, compared to about 22% for Donald Trump.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X