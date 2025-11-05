JD Vance's Half-Brother Loses Race in Cincinnati

Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Republican Cory Bowman—who just happens to be Vice President JD Vance's half-brother. Bowman is also a pastor and cafe owner, per the AP . Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.

Pureval finished far ahead of Bowman in the May 6 primary, with about 83% of the vote. Bowman placed a distant second with about 13%, but it was enough to secure a spot on the ballot. Because the office is nonpartisan, all candidates compete on the same ballot in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Democrats have long held a lopsided advantage in Cincinnati elections. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris carried the city in the 2024 presidential election with about 75% of the vote, compared to about 22% for Donald Trump.