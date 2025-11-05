JD Vance's Half-Brother Loses Race in Cincinnati

Aftab Pureval won reelection as mayor of Cincinnati on Tuesday, defeating Republican Cory Bowman—who just happens to be Vice President JD Vance's half-brother. Bowman is also a pastor and cafe owner, per the AP. Pureval was first elected mayor in 2021. The office is officially nonpartisan, but his party preference is Democratic.
Pureval finished far ahead of Bowman in the May 6 primary, with about 83% of the vote. Bowman placed a distant second with about 13%, but it was enough to secure a spot on the ballot. Because the office is nonpartisan, all candidates compete on the same ballot in the primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.
Democrats have long held a lopsided advantage in Cincinnati elections. Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris carried the city in the 2024 presidential election with about 75% of the vote, compared to about 22% for Donald Trump.